National gymnasts to participate in FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

Azerbaijani gymnasts will participate in the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup - AGF Trophy.

The tournament will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena on April 19-21, gathering gymnasts from 42 countries, Azernews reports.

Zeynab Hummatova, Gullu Aghalarzada, Darya Sorokina, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Laman Alimuradova and Kamilla Aliyeva will perform group exercises while Zohra Aghamirova will join individual program.

At the end of the competitions, the traditional AGF Trophy will be presented to the gymnast and the group team who have collected the highest performance score.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

