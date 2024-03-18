National table tennis team wins medals at Europe Youth Series 2024 [PHOTOS]

18 March 2024 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani table tennis players have earned two medals at the Europe Youth Series tournament in 2024, held in Turkiye.

They claimed the silver and bronze medals in the mixed doubles pairs event among U13 and U15 athletes, respectively, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani team consisted of four U15 and four U13 tennis players, including Tunar Bagirov, Ugur Nazarli, Shabnam Mensurova, Khadija Eylazova, and Onur Guluzade, Shakir Gadirov, Yagmur Mammadli, and Banu Baytalli.

The tennis players competed under the leadership of coaches Ramil Jafarov and Elnur Hidayatzade.

International referees Zaur Mikayilov and Khayala Giyasova managed the games of the tournament, which runs until March 17.

Over the past years, Azerbaijani sportsmen have made significant strides in table tennis.

In 2023, Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade captured a silver medal at the 23rd international tournament in memory of Nikolay Nikitin, held in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Also, the national female table tennis players brought home nine medals from the WTT Youth Contender held in Georgia.

Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Nigar Mahmudova, Khadija Abilzade, Marziyya Nurmatova, Aylin Asgarova, Arzu Aslanova, Aysu Aghayeva, Khadija Eylazova, and Yagmur Mammadli won two silvers and seven bronzes in the tournament.

