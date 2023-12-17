Winners of second day of President's Cup in javelin have been determined

17 December 2023 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

The second day of competition in the President's Cup for the national equestrian game of Çovken has endedM Azernews reports.

Four matches were held on the second day of the tournament, which took place in the indoor arena of the Bina Equestrian Center.

In the first game, "Sarhadchi-Karabagh" team defeated "Kohlen" with a score of 4-1. In the second match "Polad" "Shirvan" his team won with 5 unanswered goals. In the third match, Sarhadchi-Dilbaz beat Zafari - 5-1.

In the central match of the day, "Omar" and "Embawood" faced each other. The game ended with a 1-1 draw.

It should be noted that the President's Cup will be concluded on December 23.

---

AZƏRTAC xəbər verir ki, Binə Atçılıq Mərkəzinin qapalı manejində reallaşan turnirin ikinci günündə dörd görüş keçirilib.

İlk oyunda “Sərhədçi-Qarabağ” komandası “Köhlən”i 4-1 hesabı ilə məğlub edib. İkinci matçda “Polad” “Şirvan" komandasına 5 cavabsız qolla qalib gəlib. Üçüncü görüşdə “Sərhədçi-Dilbaz” “Zəfəri”ı üstələyib - 5-1.

Günün mərkəzi qarşılaşmasında isə “Omar” və “Embavood” üz-üzə gəlib. Oyun 1-1 hesablı heç-heçə ilə yekunlaşıb.

Qeyd edək ki, çövkən üzrə Prezident Kubokuna dekabrın 23-də yekun vurulacaq.