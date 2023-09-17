"Heydar Aliyev-100 years" running marathon to be held

17 September 2023 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

On October 1, The State Migration Service will organize the “Heydar Aliyev-100 years” running marathon within the framework of “Heydar Aliyev year,” Azernews reports.

The employees of Migration service, foreigners living and working in Azerbaijan for a long time, representatives of international organizations, members of civil society participating in migration management and volunteers will take part in the marathon.

The State Migration Service said that the marathon, which will start at 10:00, will cover a circular distance of 5 kilometers from the front of the "Deniz Mall" shopping center to Bayrag Square.

The winners of the marathon will be presented with awards in various categories.

The deadline for marathon registration is September 25. Additional information will be provided to registered persons.

You can visit the link to register.

---

