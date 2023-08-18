Winners of women's 10m Air Pistol determined [PHOTOS]

18 August 2023 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

The winners in the air pistol shooting at a distance of 10 meters have been determined at the 53rd ISSF World Shooting Championships.

The athletes won licenses for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris and medals in individual and team competitions, Azernews reports.

Chinese team member Yang Ranxing claimed the gold medal in the individual wrestling (239.8 points).

The silver medal went to Greek Anna Korakaki (238.3 points), while Chinese Li Hui grabbed bronze ( 218.9 points).

In team form, the first place was also taken by the Chinese. The Hungarian team won the silver medal, while the Iranian team took the bronze medal.

Four Olympic licenses have been won by Yang Ransin from China, Rahel Sarah Fabian from Hungary, Trin Tu Win from Vietnam and Kim Bomi from South Korea.

Note that around 1, 239 shooters from 101 countries are taking part in the championships.

The 53rd ISSF World Shooting Championships will run until September 1.

---

