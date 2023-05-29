Marathon held in Ganja to honor 100th anniversary of National Leader [PHOTOS]

29 May 2023 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

A marathon event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held in Ganja, Azernews reports.

About 200 participants joined the competition, which was organized by the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, supported by the Ganja City Executive Authority and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in partnership with the Race.az team and the Baku Marathon Club.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the president of the federation, Javid Gurbanov, pointed out that such events are of great importance in ensuring the popularity of athletics in Azerbaijan.

The first deputy head of the Ganja City Executive Authority, Samad Tomuyev, and the representative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Sevda Mirzayeva, spoke and wished success to the participants.

The winners of the 11-kilometer march were determined in different categories. Togrul Mammadli and Anna Yusubova won the title in the general category of men and Anna Yusubova in the general category in the procession that started in Heydar Aliyev Park. Among men over forty years old, Jeynur Ahmadov, and among females Leyla Abdinovafinished first. Among the participants over fifty years old, Yadigar Huseynov and Alyona Suleymanova surpassed all their competitors. Among the athletes over 60 years old, Tapdig Dadashov stood out. Regional participants competed in a 6-kilometer run. Here, Ganja representatives Samad Ahmadov and Fidan Yusifova won the main prize.

The winners were awarded with medals, diplomas and valuable gifts.

