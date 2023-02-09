UEG president provides insight into union's activities

9 February 2023 12:54 (UTC+04:00)

European Gymnastics (UEG) President Farid Gayibov highlighted the results of the meeting with UEG President's Board and Executive Committee, Azernews reports.

"I am pleased to report that we have commenced our functions with the President's Board meeting and with the Executive Committee on 27th and 28th January at our head office in Lausanne. This was a great opportunity to discuss our plans and the strategy for the foreseeable future. Towards the end of the year, we shall be hosting a congress where we plan to make some statute changes to enhance our transparency and good governance policies," he said in the report.

"As usual at the beginning of the year, we had a productive meeting with the presidents of the Technical Committees, and we had the pleasure to touch base with our partners to discuss further opportunities and our plans for the coming years. We were further pleased with our meeting with our apparatus suppliers where we negotiated the terms for the renewal of our contract. Very soon we will move to the final stages of the negotiations where the agreements will benefit both the partners, European Gymnastics, and its member Federations," it further added.

In his statement. Farid Gayibov noted that athletes will return to the competition regime as the World Cup series start.

"Very soon our athletes will return to the competition regime as the World Cup series begins. As with the gymnasts, our most important work is done outside of the field of play. The majority of the Executive Committee consists of new members, and I was pleasantly surprised and impressed with their participation during our meetings. Their eagerness to discuss issues on strategies and development embeds confidence in the fact that we are all moving in the right direction".

UEG President also touched upon earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

"While for us the year began in a positive spirit, the recent tragic earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria show us yet again how vulnerable we are. My heart goes out to all the people affected. On behalf of the European Gymnastics community, I'd like to express my deepest condolences and support," he wrote.

Farid Gayibov also noted the allocation for TeamGym and Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics gymnastics competition.

"During our Executive Committee meetings, we have finalized the allocation of the following European Championships: TeamGym in 2024 and Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics in both 2025 and 2027. After fulfilling our agenda for the day, we spent a long time working on our strategy and ways of moving forward. Tasks have been distributed to all working groups with the aim to be finalized by our next congress".

In conclusion, he outlined that the UEG has a roadmap for the year.

"We now have our roadmap for the year which we are eager to follow and execute to achieve our goals for the prosperity of our sport on our continent. I wish you all good luck with the year ahead of us. See you soon!" he said in the statement.

Formed in 1982, European Gymnastics is one of five continental unions that represents the interests of Europe in the International Gymnastics Federation.

UEG represents quite different facets of the sport: from Olympic sports to gymnastics for all.

The Azerbaijan Minister of Sports and Youth Farid Gayibov has been heading UEG since 2017.

In December 2022, he was re-elected president of the European Gymnastics Union (UEG) by a majority of the votes.

The decision was announced at the 29th UEG congress in Albufeira, Portugal.

