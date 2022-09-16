Weightlifting Championship postponed in Baku

16 September 2022 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Weightlifting Federation has postponed Weightlifting Championship among young people aged 20-23 years, Azernews reports.

The federation reports that it is not yet clear when and where the competition will be held. The championship was scheduled for September 15-16.

The Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night leading to September 13.

At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities.

As a result, Azerbaijan sustained 77 military losses, military infrastructure was damaged as well.

