Second stage of int’l cycling race Dear Shusha starts in Azerbaijan’s Shusha [PHOTO]

Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha city is hosting the second stage of the international cycling race ‘Dear Shusha’, on July 10, Trend reports.

The second stage started from the airport of Fuzuli and will end in front of ‘Karabakh’ hotel in Shusha city.

The participants of the competition demonstrate their skills in a group race at a distance of 71 kilometers at this stage.

The cyclists competed in an individual race of road bicycles at a distance of 21 kilometers at the first stage.

The highest result in this category was shown by the captain of the elite team of Azerbaijan, Elchin Asadov, who represents Turkish club "Sakarya BB Pro Team".

The second member of Azerbaijani team Musa Mikayilzada won the silver medal, and the member of the Romanian team CSA Steaua Cycling Team Sergey Tsvetkov won the bronze medal.

Teams from Türkiye, the UK, Romania, Georgia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is represented by both elite and youth teams, clubs MSN and Triterra.

