By Trend

Azerbaijani athletes Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova completed the second program, which included exercises with a hoop as part of the first day of 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Judges gave Arzu Jalilova 32.050 points for the performance with the hoop and at the moment she takes the first intermediate place. Zohra Aghamirova received 31.650 points and took the second intermediate position.

Result of Arzu Jalilova for two exercises (hoop and ball) was 63.050 points, which is currently the first place. Zohra Aghamirova settled for 61.300 points, taking the second intermediate place.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in the National Arena in Baku from April 22 through April 24. Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina are performing within the team in group exercises.

During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete in the All-Around and apparatus finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnast and team in group exercises that received the highest execution score from the judges at the World Cup.

