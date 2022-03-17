By Trend

The awards ceremony of the winners and prize-winners of the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics among juniors was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Winners and prize-winners in the exercises with hoops, balls, clubs, and ribbons have been named.

Medina Demirova ranked first, Govkhar Ibrahimova ranked second while Fakhriya Aliyeva ranked third in the exercises with a hoop.

Demirova and Ibrahimova represent the Ocaq Sport Club while Fakhriya Aliyeva represents the Baku Gymnastics School.

Medina Demirova won the gold medal, Govkhar Ibrahimova won the silver medal while Laman Ahmadli won the bronze medal in the exercises with the ball. Laman Ahmadli is a representative of the Republican Complex Sports School.

Govkhar Ibrahimova ranked first, Medina Demirova ranked second while Maryam Aliyeva ranked third in the exercises with clubs. All three gymnasts represent Ocaq Sport club.

Medina Demirova grabbed gold, Laman Ahmadli grabbed silver while Govkhar Ibrahimova grabbed bronze in the exercises with ribbon.

The 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is held from March 16 through March 17.

In total, 40 gymnasts from Baku Gymnastics School, “Ocaq Sport”, “Republican Complex Sports School” representing Baku, as well as athletes from Khirdalan’s “Zirve” Sports Club, Sumgayit, Ganja and Mingachevir are participating in the Championship.

Gymnasts are competing in two age categories - juniors (13-15 year-old) and seniors (16 year-old and older).

The winners are determined both in apparatus finals (ball, hoop, clubs, ribbon) and in the all-around competitions.

After a two-year break, spectators are able to watch the competitions at the National Gymnastics Arena due to the mitigation measures within a special quarantine regime.

The spectators must have a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate or immune certificate, a certificate of contraindications to COVID-19 vaccine except for people under 18.

