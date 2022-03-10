By Trend

The competitions within the first day of the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku continue, Trend reports.

The finalists of the balance exercise among women's pairs and the finalists of the tempo exercise among men's pairs have already been determined.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 10 through March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship, which is being held in Baku for the first time.

