The finalists among men's and women's synchronized pairs were determined within the framework of the Trampoline World Cup competitions at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Gymnasts representing Belarus Victoria Kuidan and Katerina Yershova (48.670 points), Russian athletes Mary Golota and Alexandra Bonartseva (47.070 points), gymnasts from Turkey Sena Elchin Karakash and Sila Karakush (44.750 points), representatives of Sweden Tea Lillierut and Lina Sjoberg (41.900 points) passed the final among women's synchronized pairs.

Athletes from Belarus Andrei Builov and Ivan Litvinovich (52.630 points), Russian gymnasts Danila Kasimov and Kirill Kozlov (50.650 points), representatives of Turkey Gurkan Mutlu and Hussein Engin Yontucu (49.600 points), Kazakh gymnasts Igor Grachev and Roman Barkov (49.520 points), athletes representing Portugal Diogo Abreu and Pedro Ferreira (48.700 points) and US gymnasts Jace Williams and Cody Gesuelli (42.880 points) passed the final among men's synchronized pairs.

The competitions will be held through February 13 at the National Gymnastics Arena. Azerbaijani team is represented by Seljan Mahsudova.

Some 60 athletes from 13 countries take part in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2022. The competitions are held in accordance with the new rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Following the results of the two-day competitions, the winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. Besides, the AGF Trophy Cup will traditionally be awarded.

The competitions are held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements, and without spectators.

