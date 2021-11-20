By Trend

The gymnasts who reached final in synchronized trampoline have been named within the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

Among men, Andrei Builou and Aleh Rabtsau (Belarus), Fabian Vogel and Matthias Pfleiderer (Germany), Josuah Faroux and Pierre Gouzou (France), Ruben Tavares and Lucas Santos (Portugal), Mikhail Melnik and Kirill Panteleev (Russia) , Rayan Dutra and Rafael Andrade (Brazil), Cody Gesuelli and Ruben Padilla (US), Hiroto Unno and Ryusei Nishioka (Japan) reached the final.

Among women, Yicheng Hu and Xinxin Zhang (China), Narumi Tamura and Hikaru Mori (Japan), Catarina Marianito Nunes and Beatriz Martins (Portugal), Anna Kornetskaya and Iana Lebedeva (Russia), Niamh Slattery and Romana Schuring (Netherlands), Sophiane Methot and Sarah Milette (Canada), Marine Prieur and Clea Brousse (France), Sofia Redman and Hanna Ryden (Sweden) reached the finals.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

