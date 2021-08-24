By Laman Ismayilova

The National Gymnastics Arena is getting ready for major sport events.

With its all necessary conditions, the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has chosen the National Gymnastics Arena as the main venue for the World Cups in various gymnastic disciplines for 2022-2024 consecutive years.

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cups will take place in Baku from March 31 to April 3, 2022. In 2023, the Artistic Gymnastics World Cups are scheduled for March 9-12. The artistic gymnasts will once again perform in Baku on March 7-10, 2024.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cups will be held on April 22-24, 2022. Another competitions are scheduled for April 21-23 (2023) and April 19-21 (2024).

In addition, the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics will be held in Baku on February 12-13, 2022.

Notably, the National Gymnastics Arena hosted the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships on May 27-29.

The national gymnasts stunned everyone with marvelous performance in the aerodance program. They enriched the country's medal haul with gold, scoring 18,400 points.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of the FIG 10 strongest federations and for the last three years it has led the list.

