The Azerbaijani athlete reached the final of the World Junior Wrestling Championship, which is held in the Russian city of Ufa.

Greco-Roman wrestlers in 55, 63, 77, 87 and 130 kg weight categories joined the fight for medals on the fifth day of the competition.

In the 55 kg weight category, Azerbaijani wrestler Elmir Aliyev lost to his Iranian opponent in the 1/8 finals, but since the Iranian representative reached the final, Aliyev won the right to fight for the bronze medal.

Ziya Babashov will also compete for a medal of the same dignity in the 63 kg weight category, since the Russian wrestler, whom he lost in his debut fight, also reached the final.

Lachin Valiyev defeated his Serbian rival at the start. In the next fight, Veliyev defeated the Swedish wrestler and advanced to the quarterfinals, where he proved to be stronger than the representative of Germany. In the semifinals, Veliyev lost to the Dutchman but retained the right to fight for the bronze medal.

Sarkhan Mammadov, representing Azerbaijan in the 130 kg weight category, defeated an Iranian athlete in his first fight, and then, in the quarter-finals, won a victory over a Polish wrestler. In the semifinals, he turned out to be stronger than the representative of Greece. In the final, Mammadov will meet with a Turkish wrestler.

The next fights in these weight categories will be held on August 21.