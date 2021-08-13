By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on determining remuneration for Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches for high results at the Tokyo Summer Olympics held from July 23 to August 8.

According to the decree, each athlete who won the second place will be awarded with 200,000 AZN ($117,647), while his coach will receive 100,000 AZN ($58,823).

Each athlete who won took the third place will get 100,000 AZN ($58,823), while 50,000 AZN ($29,411) will be transferred to his coach.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani athletes have won seven medals at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Karate fighters Rafael Aghayev (75 kg), Irina Zaretska (+61 kg) and freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev (65 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with silver medals.

The bronze medals came from judoka Irina Kindzerska (+78 kg), boxer Alfonso Domínguez (81 kg), Greco-Roman wrester Rafig Huseynov (77 kg) and wrestler Maria Stadnik (50 kg).

US team won the overall medal standings with 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals. Chinese team became second, while Japan ranked third.

Some 44 athletes represented Azerbaijan at the Summer Olympics.

Nine judokas, seven wrestlers, five athletes in rhythmic gymnastics group performances, one athlete in individual all-around competitions, five boxers, three karate fighters, two athletes, two swimmers, two taekwondo fighters, two athletes in artistic gymnastics, one sport shooter, one road cycler, one fencer, one badminton player, one triathlete and one trap shooter competed for the victory in Japan.

National judoka Rustam Orujov and taekwondo fighter Farida Azizova became standard-bearers for Azerbaijan.

They were accompanied by a delegation of 24 people, along with the chief de-mission of the national team and the sports manager of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Farid Mansurov.

The 2020 Games featured competitions including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and madison cycling, as well as further mixed events.

Karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding were added to the Olympic Games program.

Dropped from the Olympics after the 2008 Beijing Games baseball and softball returned to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

