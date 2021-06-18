By Laman İsmayilova

National parajudokas will take part in International Parajudo Grand Prix to beheld in Warwick (UK) on June 19-20.

The tournament is the last ranking point before the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many international competitions and six Paralympic Games.

They enriched the country's medal haul with multiple awards. Among them are seven Paralympic winners, including two Paralympic champions.

National para-athlete Heydar Hamidli has recently won a gold medal at the Dubai 2021 World Para-Athletics Grand Prix in the United Arab Emirates.

Heydar Hamidli climbed to the highest step of the pedestal with a result of 43 meters 75 cm. The para-athlete achieved it in the F57 category in javelin throwing.

This year National Paralympic Committee turns 25. The novel "Yenilməz" (Invincible) and the video of the same name were presented as part of the celebration.

The logo "Yenilməz" (Invincible) was also presented as part of the event. The torch in the center of the logo represents ability and winning spirit. The flames are painted in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.

There is also a symbol of the International Paralympic Committee "Spirit in motion". The heart-shaped logo also represents a lifestyle that reflects a successful and dynamic life.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz