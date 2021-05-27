By Trend

The first day of the 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Before the start of the competition, the participating countries had been presented.

During the first day of the World Cup, qualifying competitions will be held in the women's individual program, in the trio and in the aero step program.

One of the most large-scale competitions to be organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2021 is the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships.

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time will be organized on May 27-29. Some 171 athletes from 22 countries will take part in the event.

At the Championships to last three days, gymnasts will compete in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups” as well as “Aero Dance” and “Aero Step”.

According to the rules, one participant can only perform in maximum of three categories. At the Championships, there will be qualifications and finals in each category.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition by Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanym Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Nurjan Jabbarly, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov and Madina Mustafayeva.

The competitions will be held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

