By Trend

The best conditions have been created in the National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan’s Baku city, a gymnast from Uzbekistan, Takhmina Ikromova told Trend on May 7.

“The best conditions of all that I have seen before have been created in the National Gymnastics Arena,” the gymnast added. “I am in Baku for the first time and I really enjoyed performing and training here.”

“I am participating in the World Cup for the first time,” Ikromova added. “We were welcomed at the highest level and I think that the conditions are the best here. The participation in the World Cup was a surprise for me. Initially, another athlete was supposed to participate in the competition, but she was injured.”

“When I was informed about participation in the World Cup, I began to worry about the presentation of the program,” the gymnast said. “But then I began to train intensively. The team colleagues who have already performed in Baku said that they really like to train here.”

Ikromova did not perform the exercises as well as she planned during today's performance.

“I could have performed better,” the gymnast said. “I lost a ball perhaps because of excitement. But I will thoroughly train to show a good result tomorrow.”

The first day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 7. Qualification of teams in group exercises (program with five balls) will start at 18:15 (GTM +4). The finalists will be determined based on the results of the qualification.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. The team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Darya Sorokina is participating in the group exercises.

Traditionally, a gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition will get the AGF Trophy Cup. The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz