By Trend

The Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup, AGF Trophy 2021 in Baku is always a holiday of beauty and grace, Azerbaijani gymnast, silver medalist of the Summer Universiade, gold medalist of the Islamic Solidarity Games, holder of a license for the Olympic Games Zohra Aghamirova told Trend.

"I will try to perform without mistakes during the competitions,” the gymnast said. “The schedule of training for the Cup is intensive, we train for 7-8 hours a day.”

“I think that I am well trained for the competition, I will try to complete all four exercises without mistakes and reach the finals,” Aghamirova added.

“My program in all four types is interesting, let's see what impression it will make on the referees,” the gymnast said. “I like to perform with all four apparatus, but clubs and a ribbon are my favorite apparatus.”

Aghamirova stressed that she had not appeared on the carpet of the National Gymnastics Arena for a long time and was looking forward to the Cup in Baku.

“I really like to perform in the National Gymnastics Arena, in my native gym, there is always a special atmosphere,” the gymnast said. “By the way, gymnasts from other countries also confirm this. Therefore, I was glad to know that Baku was allowed to host the World Cup. I look forward to the competition. The World Cup in Baku is always a holiday of beauty and grace."

Aghamirova also stressed that after the Cup she will have to intensively train for the next competition.

