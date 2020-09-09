By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani national football team has won its first victory in the UEFA Nations League.

On September 8, the Azerbaijani national team played its next match in the group stage of the UEFA League of Nations tournament.

The match played with the national team of Cyprus in Nicosia, at the GSP stadium ended with a score of 1:0 in favour of the Azerbaijani national team. The victory goal came from the team captain Maxim Medvedev scoring in the 29th minute.

Gaining its first 3 points with this victory, Azerbaijan caught Luxembourg in the second place of the group. Thus, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg have the same points and share the 2n and 3rd places, while Montenegro leads the group with 6 points, Cyprus has no points.

At the briefing following the match, the manager of the Azerbaijani national team Giovanni de Biasi spoke about the match.

“I said from the first day that we must all believe in a successful result and victory. If so, we will have many victories that we won today. Today, not only our team won, but also could draw conclusions from the defeat and show character in a short period of time.”

It should be noted that in the first match played with Luxembourg at Baku, the Azerbaijani national team was defeated by its rival with the score of 1:2.

Azerbaijan competes in the Group 1 of League C in the UEFA Nations League.

