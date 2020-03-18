By Trend

The European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) has decided to cancel four European championships in various gymnastic disciplines, Trend reports referring to the UEG website.

The following events have been cancelled: European Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics – Paris (FRA) – from April 30 through May 3, 2020; European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline – Gothenburg (SWE) – May 7-10, 2020; European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics – Kyiv (UKR) – May 21-24, 2020; European Championships in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics – Baku (AZE) – May 27-31, 2020.

“We aim to move them into the second half of the year and will work together with the Local Organizing Committees to find new dates,” UEG said. “More information will be published at the end of April. As many of these events are Olympic qualifiers, the FIG has been informed.”

“Our main concern is always the safety and well-being of the gymnasts, their entourage, fans and our partners,” UEG President Farid Gayibov said. “Given the situation as it is today, we feel the postponement of these important events is the best option.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz