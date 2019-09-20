By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The official Ambassador of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, multiple world champion and silver medalist of the 1996 Olympics, Yana Batyrshina, held another master class for gymnastics lovers in Baku.

In the beginning, a warm-up in a sitting position was carried out. Following this, future athletes rotated both legs alternately to the sides, and also learned to connect the heels of their legs.

After warming up, various elements of the exercises were performed. Young talents showed Batyrshina and the audience an element of ordinary balance.

The last exercise of the master class was turning on one leg. After future gymnasts demonstrated this element, the former world champion gave personal recommendations to each girl and noted their efforts and diligent work.

At the end of the event, a photo session took place.

Batryshina held another master class on 17 September, during the second day of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships being held in Baku. The Championships are the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo next year. More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. The event will last until September 22.

