By Trend

A basketball match for the 7th place was held as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 27.

The Azerbaijani men's national team was competing with the Croatian team at the match in the European-Azerbaijani school.

The Azerbaijani national team gained a victory with a score of 64:51 and ranked seventh at EYOF Baku 2019.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz