By Trend

In May, the so-called European Gymnastics Championships came to life in Baku, Azerbaijan for the first time and we combined the Europeans in 2 gymnastics disciplines in the course of 2 weeks under the AeroRhythm slogan, President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Farid Gayibov said, Trend reports.

"First, we watched the elegant performances within the framework of the 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships (May 16-19) followed by the dynamic routines executed by the gymnasts at the 11th Aerobic Gymnastics European Championships (May 24-26)," Gayibov said.

"The Rhythmic & Aerobic gymnasts provided interesting competitions. The level of performances was high as usual. An incredible atmosphere was created at the competition venue thanks to the enthusiastic spectators. I was pleased to see not only local fans but many tourists who came to support their favourites from different countries. Great to see this kind of gymnastics tourism becoming more and more popular," he noted.

He further noted that the organisers did a great job to embrace these 2 Europeans in a very spectacular way.

"The direction of the light to the competition floor made the spectators focus only on the gymnasts’ performances, and the athletes were able to concentrate just on their routines. I would like to express my gratitude to the Local Organising Committee for all the favorable conditions and their endless efforts for the successful competitions," he added.

"Interesting discussions we had at the Round Table with the coaches representing both gymnastics disciplines during the Europeans. We listened to the wishes and problems they have and were able to react to some of these problems immediately. Others need some time to be solved. As I promised, we will discuss these issues at our next Executive Committee meetings," the UEG president said.

"Outside of the competition venues, it is summer time! But we continue our UEG events at their full extent. Thus, it will be quite hot inside the Minsk Arena which will host 6 competitive gymnastics disciplines at the European Games within 8 exciting days: June 22-30. The competition format will be different from our usual continental events. For example, in Rhythmic (Group), Acrobatic and Aerobic gymnastics, the athletes will compete directly in the finals," Gayibov said.

"Spectacular competitions await us. It is not so easy to have events in 6 gymnastics disciplines at the same time. But with our joint efforts, we will overcome another challenge and enjoy the moments of being together to feel the magnitude of the European gymnastics family," he added.

"Good luck, dear athletes! Be strong enough to keep sports spirit, power and presence of mind in your professional hands," the UEG president concluded.

