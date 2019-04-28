By Trend

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 was held in Baku on April 28, Trend reports.

Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes is the winner of SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1 Race.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes came in second, while Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari came in third.

The length of the Baku track where teams competed for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

Formula One’s highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.

Trend presents the photos of Baku’s residents and guests, enjoying the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz