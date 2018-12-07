By Trend

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is very beautiful, Azerbaijani young athlete Gulshan Asgarli, representing Ojag Sports Club, told Trend on Dec. 6 after her performance at the 25th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

"I like to perform in the National Gymnastics Arena,” she added. “It is very beautiful and big. For the third time, I participate in competitions here and I hope to rank first."

Asgarli stressed that she performed well.

“Sometimes I am afraid before a competition that I will be unable to perform a gymnastics element correctly,” she said. “My coaches always reassure me.”

The first day of the 25th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Dec. 6 and will run until Dec. 9.

On the last day of the events, the 5th Interregional Cup will commence. Representatives of Azerbaijani districts will perform in both individual and group exercises at the Interregional Cup.

