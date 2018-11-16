By Narmina Mammadova

The Fifth V SENİ CUP Championship will take place with the organizational support of the company Seni, the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan, as well as the Azerbaijan Sports Federation of Bocce in Baku on November 22.

The first tournament in bocce was held on December 14, 2014, the second - on December 18, 2015, the third - on December 14, 2016, the fourth - on November 24, 2017.

This year, seventy athletes from both Ukraine and all Azerbaijani regions will participate in the V SENİ CUP tournament.

Since 1984, Bocce has been included in the Paralympic Games program and is developing in fifty countries around the world. In Azerbaijan, bocce competitions have been held since 2013 among the most difficult categories - children with cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, head injury, diseases of the musculoskeletal system, etc. As a result of fruitful and systematic activities, the number of Paralympic sports developed in the country reached thirteen, thousands of people became participants in the Paralympic movement.

Bocce (Italian bocce) is a sport in which only Paralympians with the most severe degree of disability are engaged. The game is somewhat similar to curling. Paralympians should roll, throw or push the ball as close as possible to the goal. Initially, the game was invented for people suffering from cerebral palsy, but over time it was joined by people with various diseases of the sensory-motor function.

A specially marked bocce playground has dimensions of 12.5 x 6 meters and is surrounded by a free space of two meters wide on all sides. The surface of the site is flat and smooth. Leather balls of two colors - red and blue are used in the game.

Their diameter is 27 centimeters and weight is 275 grams. One white ball, called Jack Ball is used in the game as well.

---

