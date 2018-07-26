By Rashid Shirinov

Royce Gracie, the world-famous fighter of mixed martial arts and master of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, held a seminar in Baku, President Of Eurasian Combat Jiu-Jitsu Federation Agil Ajalov told Trend on July 25.

The seminar was held for coaches and athletes with the participation of Rasul Mammadov, the head coach of hand-to-hand combat of the Interior Ministry’s sports society and First Vice-President of the Federation, and Taleh Hasanov, the head of Brazilya Ciu-Citsu club. Gracie's visit to Baku was organized by the head of the Godzilla promotion group Emil Amiraslanov.

During the seminar, the fighter highly appreciated that the state pays special attention to the development of sports and promotion of a healthy lifestyle in Azerbaijan.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu master is considered to be one of the most influential figures in the history of mixed martial arts. Gracie gained fame for his success in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Between 1993 and 1994, he was the tournament winner of UFC 1, UFC 2, UFC 4, and fought to a draw in the championship match in the Superfight at UFC 5.

Gracie popularized Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and revolutionized mixed martial arts with his achievements.

