Registration deadline for the Baku Marathon 2018, to be held on May 13 at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has been extended until May 12, the Foundation informed on May 5.

The 21-kilometer Baku Marathon 2018 will start at the National Flag Square and end at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Everyone over the age of 16 who wants to participate in the marathon may apply to the registration points at Baku’s shopping malls (28 Mall, Ganjlik Mall, Port Baku Mall) or the official website of the marathon (www.baku.marathon.az) until 14:00 May 12.

The registration procedure requires filling out an application form, presenting a copy of valid ID (student ID in case of students) and paying the admission fee.

The amount of payment for individuals wishing to take part in the marathon is 20 manats ($12), while the corporate fee (minimum 5 representatives from a company) is 100 manats ($59) per person. Since the participation of students in the marathon will be paid by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, they do not need to pay for registration.

The funds collected during the Baku Marathon 2018 will be directed to the project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation related to children deprived of parental care.

The Foundation Vice-President Leyla Aliyeva and other famous personalities are among the honorary participants of the upcoming marathon.

The Baku Marathon 2018 will be organized by the Administration of the Seafront Boulevard, Baku Olympic Stadium, and Sport Marketing Group (SMG) acting as the executive agency. The exclusive partner of the marathon is Azercell Telecom.

Awards for the Baku Marathon 2018 will be granted in two categories: the first three places among men and women. Winners of the first places in both categories will be awarded 3,000 manats ($1,762), whereas the second and third prize winners are to get 2,000 ($1,175) and 1,000 manats ($587) respectively along with gifts, medals and certificates.

Moreover, the participants ranking 4-10th among men and women will get various gifts from sponsors. Volunteers supporting the marathon and all participants will be awarded with certificates by the organizers.

Baku has already hosted the Marathon under the motto "Win the Wind!" in 2016 and 2017 with the participation of more than 20,000 people from Azerbaijan and other countries. Moreover, the city of Ganja hosted a similar marathon in 2017.

