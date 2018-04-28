Trend:

An accident occurred a few minutes after the start of the Formula 2 competition in Baku.

The car of the Italian pilot Luca Ghiotto from the Campos Vexatec Racing team collided with a safety fence and then with a wall in front of the Four Seasons Hotel as the pilot lost control.

As a result of the collision, debris from the car were scattered on the track. The pilot was not injured, but still left the competition.

The second day of the Round Four of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - started in Baku April 28.

Two Formula 1 practice sessions and a Formula 2 qualifying session were held on the first day of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 27.

The length of the track, where teams, each represented by two pilots, compete for the championship, is just over six kilometers.

The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. The Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.