Veronika Hudis, representing Azerbaijan at the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, has shared her impressions over performing in Baku.

The gymnast said that she could perform better.

"But this is my second adult World Cup, and the first one in Baku. I hope everything will be much better in the future. Now the emotions are overwhelming, the audience is great. Many thanks to all. I'm well-trained, I want to perform, work. I like everything," she said.

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics kicked off in Baku on April 27.

The gymnasts will perform in the individual hoop and ball events and in group exercises with five hoops on the first day of qualifying competitions.

Azerbaijan on the first day of the competition is being represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual exercises, as well as a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashayeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics is being held in Baku for the sixth time. Some 127 gymnasts from 26 countries are participating in the tournament. Of these, 44 athletes are performing in an individual program, while 83 gymnasts are competing as team members in group exercises.

