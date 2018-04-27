By Laman Ismayilova

Formula 2 practice session kicked off in Baku today. Twenty drivers, representing 10 teams, are taking part in the event.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will also kick off in Baku today. Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the six kilometer Baku City Circuit.

The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes will be located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.

