The teams participating in the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan, which will take place on April 27-29, have already started to arrive in Baku, Nigar Arpadarai, director of marketing and public relations at the Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operational Committee, told Trend on April 23.

She noted that representatives of the teams are in Baku and drivers will arrive within a few days.

She said necessary equipment of the teams is also being delivered to Baku.

