It is great that such prestigious sporting events as the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling are held in Azerbaijan, Shalala Namazova, a fan, told Trend.

She stressed that all conditions were created for the fans.

“The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is very beautiful, the performances of athletes are spectacular, there is very positive atmosphere here,” she added.

The second day of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena kicked off in Baku April 13.

A total of 420 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are being held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The European Championships are remarkable for the fact that in Baku juniors will be able to win licenses for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, and senior gymnasts - for the 2019 European Games.