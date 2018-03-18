Trend:

Winners of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in balance beam competitions among women have been determined in Baku March 18.

Representatives of China – Luo Huan and Jiaqi Liu, who scored 13,400 and 12,933 points respectively, ranked first and second.

Uzbekistan’s representative, Oksana Chusovitina, scored 12,866 points and won the bronze medal.

Apparatus finals of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup have kicked off today at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The final day will see the apparatus finals among men in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar competitions, and among women – in balance beam and floor exercises.

Yulia Inshina will today represent Azerbaijan in the competitions.

In total, 102 gymnasts from 25 countries take part in the competitions, where the apparatus finals will be held today to win the remaining five sets of medals.