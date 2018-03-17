By Trend

Azerbaijan creates excellent conditions for athletes, Dariy Morozov, new member of the Azerbaijani national team in artistic gymnastics, told Trend.

Morozov, who joined the team in January, spoke about his first impressions.

“I am from Russia, I was born and raised in Moscow,” said Morozov. “I was invited to represent Azerbaijan in January, and I immediately agreed and in two days came to Baku. I was very warmly welcomed here. I am very pleased with everything - the coaching staff, conditions for athletes, etc..”

The athlete noted that he was pleased with his performance at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku on March 16.

Morozov also touched upon the origin of his unusual name.

“My mother gave me this name, in honor of the Persian king Darius I,” Morozov said. “This name has very strong characteristics - after all, Darius conquered half of the world.”

Morozov added that his family together with his friends and relatives watch his performance.

“Everyone is rooting for me,” said Morozov. “I stay very calm during my performance, and, by the way, this is also the merit of Azerbaijani psychologists - a whole team works with us here.”

He also expressed great gratitude to his fans.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 15.

Murad Agharzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Yulia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

