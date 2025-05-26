HD Hyundai to unveil new naval vessels at Madex 2025

26 May 2025 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) is set to unveil a new lineup of advanced naval platforms—including state-of-the-art export frigates and unmanned vessels—at Madex 2025, held in Busan from Wednesday to Saturday. With these innovations, the company aims to solidify its position as a global leader in maritime defense and strengthen strategic ties with international partners, Azernews reports.

Madex, hosted biennially by the Republic of Korea Navy since 1999, has evolved into South Korea’s premier maritime defense exhibition. This year’s event will feature participation from over 150 companies representing 12 countries, drawing more than 30 naval delegations and approximately 15,000 professional buyers and defense experts.

At the exhibition, HD HHI will operate a 218-square-meter (2,346-square-foot) booth divided into three distinct sections: Domestic Warships, Export Warships, and Future Naval Concepts.

In the Domestic Warships section, the company will highlight the Korean Navy’s cutting-edge capabilities by showcasing the Jeongjo the Great-class Aegis destroyer, the Ulsan-class Batch III lead ship, and its independently developed offshore patrol vessel.

The Export Warships section will feature the debut of a newly designed 6,500-ton frigate tailored for blue-water operations, targeting export markets such as Saudi Arabia. Also on display will be proven export models currently in service with the Philippine and Peruvian navies.

In the Future Naval Concepts section, HD HHI will present next-generation innovations such as the evolved HCX-25 from its HCX series and a variety of AI-integrated unmanned and hybrid vessels. These will include a mobile unmanned power control ship, a future unmanned power mothership, and a combat unmanned surface vessel (USV) series. These platforms embody HD HHI’s vision for integrated manned-unmanned maritime systems and the future of naval warfare.

Further reinforcing its innovation credentials, HD HHI was awarded a concept design contract by the Korean Navy in April for a multipurpose unmanned mothership. This builds on previous contracts for a light aircraft carrier and an unmanned command ship—both signaling the Navy’s trust in HD HHI’s conceptual and technical expertise.

During Madex 2025, HD HHI also plans to sign key memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with global defense giants Leonardo and Thales, focusing on collaborative development of export ships. Additional MOUs will be signed with Korea Aerospace Industries, LIG Nex1, and POSCO, covering the development of a multipurpose unmanned power mothership and advanced hull materials using next-generation alloys and composites.

A significant highlight will be the signing of an MOU with the Portuguese Navy on Thursday to co-develop a small submarine—a move poised to open a new chapter in HD HHI’s global expansion strategy and submarine export market.

In parallel with the defense showcase, HD Hyundai will host a job fair for military veterans on the second floor of BEXCO’s Exhibition Hall 1, scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The event will offer one-on-one consultations with recruiters, along with a dedicated pop-up space featuring recruitment-related events.

“We are committed to recruiting talented veterans and exploring diverse ways to contribute to the armed forces as a leading defense company,” an HD Hyundai official noted.

Concluding the event, Joo Won-ho, head of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' Special Ship Business Division, emphasized the company’s strategic vision:

“Madex 2025 will be a platform to showcase HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ unmatched capabilities in naval shipbuilding. We will continue to pursue openness, convergence, and global expansion to drive the growth of K-maritime defense in the international market.”