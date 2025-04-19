China's coal hub Shanxi sees record coalbed methane output in Q1
North China's coal-rich Shanxi Province achieved a record coalbed methane output of 3.53 billion cubic meters in the first quarter of this year, up 14.5 percent year on year, according to the provincial statistics bureau, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
