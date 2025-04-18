Kyrgyzstan and South Korea discuss bilateral relations

18 April 2025 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Bakyt Sydykov, Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, held a meeting with Kim Gwangjae, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kyrgyzstan, according to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed the current state of bilateral relations and explored prospects for deepening economic cooperation.

Minister Sydykov emphasized that the Republic of Korea remains one of Kyrgyzstan's priority strategic partners. He briefed Ambassador Kim on the current economic situation in Kyrgyzstan and the measures being taken to improve the investment climate and attract foreign investors.

The discussion highlighted existing formats of cooperation, such as the Kyrgyz-Korean Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, the Council on Trade and Investment, and the activities of the Bishkek office of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI). These institutions are central to fostering collaboration between the two countries.

The parties also underscored the importance of increasing trade turnover and developing joint ventures, particularly those targeting foreign markets. Special emphasis was placed on leveraging Korea's expertise in innovation and digital technologies to help modernize key sectors of the Kyrgyz economy, including agriculture, manufacturing, and information technology.

The potential for expanding cooperation in sustainable development and green technologies was also discussed, with both sides recognizing the growing importance of these areas in shaping future economic growth. The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and exploring new areas of collaboration that could benefit both countries.