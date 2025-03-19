Azernews.Az

Wednesday March 19 2025

Factory open in United States to produce 12,000 humanoid robots per year

19 March 2025 20:38 (UTC+04:00)
The American company Figure has unveiled a groundbreaking factory where humanoid robots will assemble their own kind. The new facility is designed to produce up to 12,000 units of humanoid robots per year, Azernews reports.

