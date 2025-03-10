Toyota shut down another assembly line due to explosion at contractor plant

10 March 2025 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese automobile company Toyota Motor will be forced to suspend operations at another assembly line due to a recent explosion at a factory that manufactures components for the company, Azernews reports.

On March 6, an industrial dust collector exploded at a factory in Aichi Prefecture, which produces parts for Toyota. As a result, one person was killed, and several others were injured.

Due to a disruption in the supply of parts, it was initially decided to halt operations on three assembly lines at two facilities in Aichi Prefecture starting on March 10. However, it later became clear that Toyota would also need to suspend operations at another assembly line at the Kyoto plant, where Toyota Probox cars are manufactured.

It is still unclear when the company will be able to resume production on the affected lines.

Toyota has long been known for its resilient supply chain and manufacturing processes, but this incident underscores the vulnerability of even the most carefully designed systems. The explosion highlights the potential risks in industrial settings, especially in manufacturing environments that handle volatile materials. Toyota’s commitment to quality control and safety standards will likely drive the investigation into the incident, while the company works to minimize the impact on production and deliveries. In the meantime, suppliers and workers will face challenges as production schedules are disrupted.