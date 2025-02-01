EU plans sanctions on 50 Russian products in upcoming trade restrictions
The European Union has announced plans to impose sanctions on 50 types of Russian products, according to the EU's Special Representative for Sanctions, David O'Sullivan.
Azernews reports, citing the foreign media that during his visit to Astana, O'Sullivan discussed the potential inclusion of various products under 50 trade codes in the next package of sanctions against Russia.
He confirmed that the 16th package of sanctions would bring additional trade restrictions targeting these 50 products.
O'Sullivan also emphasized that the EU may suspend trade cooperation with companies attempting to circumvent the sanctions against Russia.
