Goldman Sachs raises Brent crude oil price forecast for 2025 and 2026

1 February 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Goldman Sachs has raised its forecast for Brent crude oil prices for 2025 and 2026, citing a reduction in commercial reserves within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which has resulted in a tightening of supply, Azernews reports.

