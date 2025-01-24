US' new Secretary of State reaffirms Türkiye ties and discusses regional issues with Fidan
Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a discussion with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan yesterday, reaffirming the significance of U.S.-Türkiye relations and emphasizing Türkiye's pivotal role as a NATO ally. They also discussed shared regional interests and cooperation, Azernews reports.
During the conversation, Secretary Rubio stressed the importance of an inclusive transition in Syria, ensuring the new government prevents the country from becoming a breeding ground for international terrorism. He emphasized the need to prevent foreign malign actors from exploiting Syria's transition for their own purposes.
The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also addressed the importance of achieving a durable and dignified peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Additionally, Secretary Rubio expressed his condolences for the lives lost and those injured in the tragic hotel fire in Bolu, Türkiye.
