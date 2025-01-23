Azernews.Az

Thursday January 23 2025

Saudi Arabia plans to increase trade with United States

23 January 2025 22:47 (UTC+04:00)
Saudi Arabia plans to increase trade with United States

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has promised to work on increasing trade between Saudi Arabia and the United States during a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more