Puma shares fall after weak sales

23 January 2025 21:39 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Shares of the German sportswear brand Puma fell by 18 percent on Thursday, following disappointing financial results. The stock's decline came after Puma reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter sales and a drop in annual profit, raising concerns about its ability to compete with larger rivals Adidas and Nike, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!