Construction of three new airports begin in Kazakhstan

22 January 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Construction of new airports has begun in three resort areas of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

"On behalf of the head of state, construction of three new airports in the resort areas of Zaisan, Katon-Karagai, and Kendirli has started in 2025 to boost domestic tourism and passenger air transportation in the country. The implementation of these projects will stimulate the economic development of these regions and contribute to attracting both domestic and foreign tourists," the statement said.

According to the ministry, in 2024, as part of the modernization of air transport infrastructure, three new passenger terminals were commissioned at international airports in Almaty, Shymkent, and Kyzylorda. The capacity of the new terminal at Almaty International Airport has been increased from 2.5 million to 14 million passengers per year, Shymkent Airport’s capacity has grown from 800 thousand to 6 million passengers annually, and Korkyt Ata airport in Kyzylorda has expanded from 300 thousand to 2 million passengers per year.

In addition, in the Khorgos – Eastern Gate special economic zone, the Kazakh-German company SKYHANSA is implementing a project to build a passenger terminal with a capacity of up to 500 people per hour, a fuel storage facility with a capacity of up to 550 thousand tons per year, a cargo terminal with full cargo handling capacity of up to 250 thousand tons per year, and an aviation technical center for aircraft maintenance. The project will also include the development of tourist, shopping, and entertainment services for the public.

The fleet of domestic airlines is replenished annually with 10-15 new aircraft. As of early 2025, the fleet consists of 102 aircraft.

Interesting Note: Kazakhstan's strategic investments in air transport infrastructure are not only aimed at boosting domestic tourism but also at positioning the country as a key hub in Central Asia for both passenger and cargo flights, enhancing regional connectivity and global trade links. With these developments, Kazakhstan is enhancing its role as an emerging player in the global tourism and aviation markets.