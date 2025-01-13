Construction of 3rd railway between Kazakhstan and China begins

13 January 2025 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan and China are continuing to strengthen their cooperation in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Azernews reports.

During a meeting in Beijing with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, it was emphasized that this route is crucial for ensuring the security of supply chains between Asia and Europe.

"The construction of the third railway connecting Kazakhstan and China, the Ayagoz–Tachen route, is now underway. Additionally, plans are in place to open a third border railway checkpoint. We are confident that more active utilization of the Middle Corridor will significantly enhance transit and transport cooperation between our countries," stated Maulen Ashimbayev.

This initiative marks a key step in expanding the connectivity between Central Asia, China, and Europe, helping to further integrate regional economies. The Middle Corridor is already playing a vital role in facilitating trade and improving logistics efficiency. As new infrastructure is added, such as the Ayagoz–Tachen railway, it will reduce transit times, lower costs, and make the region an even more attractive destination for international trade.

The deepening cooperation between Kazakhstan and China comes at a time when both countries are focusing on enhancing trade and economic ties, particularly in the context of China's Belt and Road Initiative. This partnership also demonstrates the growing significance of Central Asia as a strategic transit hub between the East and West.